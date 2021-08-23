Teachers’ role underlined in fighting drug addiction

ABBOTTABAD: A seminar titled “Increasing Trend of Drug Addiction in Hazara Division and Lack of Treatment Centers” was held here on Sunday.

The event was organized by Integrated Development, Empowerment & Advocacy for Livelihood Support (IDEALS), a civil society organisation.

Dr Aftab Alam, head of the Psychiatry Department at the Ayub Medical College, in his keynote address stated that long-term use of drugs also causes changes in brain chemical systems and circuits, affecting learning, judgment, decision-making, memory and behavior.

However, he said the drug addiction is treatable and could be successfully managed.

Teachers, parents, and healthcare providers have crucial roles in educating young people and preventing drug use and addiction, he added.

A UN study conducted in the year 2013 was also presented at the event, stating that around eight million people were addicted to drugs in Pakistan, consisting of 78 per cent males and 22 per cent females. It was stated that across the world, about 200,000 individuals lost lives annually due to drug addiction.

Globally there are 1.6 million AIDS, 7.2 million hepatitis C, and 1.2 million hepatitis B drug-induced patients. Drug addiction has grown to be the sixth-largest cause of fatalities among people of 15 to 45 years of age.