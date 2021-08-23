India a facilitator of terrorists: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has termed India a facilitator of terrorists in the region and said that peace and stability in Pakistan are not being tolerated by India.

Pakistan has the best armed forces in the world that are capable of thwarting the intentions of every enemy of the country, including India.

Talking to PTI delegations from different districts, including Azad Kashmir, at Governor’s House on Sunday, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that more than 95,843 Kashmiris had been martyred, 22,930 Kashmiri women widowed and more than 100,000 Kashmiri children orphaned due to the atrocities of Indian army in Illegally Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Unfortunately, international bodies, including the UN, have become silent spectators of this heinous act of terrorism by Indian forces. The world needs to break its silence and take action to halt the oppression and human rights violations in IIOJK. Punjab Governor said that from day one Pakistan’s stance had been the same.

Regional peace will remain elusive unless the Kashmir dispute is resolved as per the UN resolutions. Prime Minister Imran Khan has become an ambassador of Kashmiris and is fighting the case of Kashmiris on all international forums, adding that 220 million Pakistanis are with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and Pakistan will not shy away from any sacrifice for the independence of Kashmir.

The governor said there was no doubt that India was the biggest enemy of peace in Pakistan. The CPEC which is the testimony of Pak-China friendship is not being tolerated by India. “Therefore, it does not refrain from conspiring against Pakistan but as always we will thwart all Indian conspiracies and CPEC projects will be completed successfully,” Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said. The enemies of Pakistan will continue to fail and Pakistan will succeed, he added.