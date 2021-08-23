Man held for wife’s murder

MARDAN: The district police on Sunday arrested a suspicious man with an unlicensed pistol and the accused later turned out to be the alleged killer of his wife in an honour-related case.

A spokesman for Mardan police said that police arrested one Jehanzeb, a resident of Khanmai, Charsadda district, carrying an unlicensed weapon.

For the verification purpose, the cops contacted Charsadda police, which confirmed that the arrested person was wanted in the murder case of his wife.The police said Jehanzeb had allegedly killed his wife and her alleged paramour Saeed. During interrogation, the arrested person confessed to the crime and he was shifted to Mardan jail.