CM orders work launch on Ring Road’s missing link

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday agreed to the revised design and PC-1 for the construction of missing link of Ring Road from Warsak Road up to Nasir Bagh area and directed the quarters concerned to complete the tendering process of the project as soon as possible.

He also directed the officials concerned to complete all the prerequisites for the ground-breaking of the project by October this year.

The chief minister issued these directives while chairing a meeting , said a handout.

Cabinet members Shaukat Yousafzai, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Ishtiaq Urmer, Kamran Bangash and Riaz khan, Member Provincial Assembly Asif Khan and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The participants were informed that the six-lane and 8.7 kilometers long road would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs1.6489 billion.

It was further stated that besides 8.7 kilometers main road, construction of service roads, two flyovers, four bridges, one intersection and one underpass were also part of the project.

The meeting agreed to the revised design and PC-1 of the project. The officials were directed to get the said project approved by Provincial Development Working Party and to float tenders for the execution of the project so that civil work on the project could be initiated without any delay.

The chief minister hoped that the project, on completion, would help resolve traffic issues of the city, besides providing quality transport facilities to the people of suburban areas. He added that in the next phase, the Ring Road would be extended to Jamrud.

Mahmood khan directed the officials to ensure all necessary steps for the timely launching and completion of the project.

He ordered the officials concerned to closely monitor the construction activities on roadsides to prevent it from encroachments.