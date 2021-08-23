APHC, others warn Modi of tough response to ban

SRINAGAR: In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), Hurriyat leaders and organisations while strongly reacting to the reports about possible ban on the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq by the Modi-led government have said the Indian authorities are trying to silence Kashmir’s freedom voice by defaming Hurriyat camp, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The Hurriyat leaders and organisations in their separate statements issued in Srinagar said that Hurriyat is struggling for right of self-determination guaranteed by the world community under UN resolutions and as per aspirations of the Kashmiri people. They cautioned the Modi government not to take any action otherwise it will have to face the music in the territory.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference spokesperson in reaction to the possible move by the Modi government said there was absolutely no truth in the false allegations by India against the conglomerate and its struggle was always peaceful and transparent. He criticised India for preparing to declare it banned and said the regime has threatened to arrest a large number of its workers and members in and around the territory. He said killing of many youth and torching of houses of innocent people during the last 24 hours should be taken note of and the UN should not allow Delhi to ban peaceful activities by the Hurriyat in occupied Kashmir.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir asked India and its collaborators in Jammu and Kashmir to refrain from policies that would earn for them the wrath of the masses in the disputed territory and world over. The Tehreek-e-Hurriyat made it clear that Hurriyat came into being in 1993 to spearhead the movement for achieving Kashmiris’ right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. “Indian crimes against humanity, curbs on freedom of press, speech and assembly cannot go unnoticed,” it said and added that India in a bid to silence the voice of people of Jammu Kashmir, plans to ban the legitimate and internationally recognised Hurriyat conglomerate but it will prove to be the final nail in India’s coffin in Kashmir. It has the potential to mobilise masses against Indian occupation and highhandedness worldwide.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Khawateen Markaz Chairperson Yasmeen Raja while strongly reacting to the media report about possible imposition of a ban on Hurriyat said such tactics would not stop Kashmiris from pursuing their struggle for right to self-determination. She warned of tough resistance against any such move.

Hurriyat leader Javed Ahmad Mir said APHC is a recognised political and democratic forum fighting for the rights of the Kashmiri people for the past many decades. He appealed to the international community to come forward and save Kashmiri leadership and the people of Kashmir from Indian barbarism.

Anjuman Sharie Shian while denouncing the likely ban on Hurriyat said it is not the way to deal with the political issues of the territory as APHC represents the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It said that Anjuman Sharie Shian believes that the Kashmir dispute is a reality and peace and development cannot be materialised without addressing the issue. It stressed both India and Pakistan to initiate dialogue for settlement of the Kashmir issue.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Front taking strong exception to India’s plan of banning Hurriyat under draconian UAPA has warned the Indian government that any such move would be thwarted at all costs.

Jammu & Kashmir Salvation Movement condemned the Modi-led BJP government’s illicit moves against the Hurriyat and called these illegal and cunning tactics to punish the Kashmiris for demanding freedom from illegal Indian occupation. It said, the Hurriyat leaders Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Yasin Malik, Zaffer Akbar Butt and others are struggling for right of self-determination guaranteed by the world community under the UN resolutions. Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement in a statement issued in Srinagar said Modi government is silencing political voice through nefarious tactics. The spokesperson of Kashmir Tehreek khawateen (KTK) in a statement expressed serious concern on the likely decision of Modi government to impose a ban on the political activities of the Hurriyat amalgam.