G-7 leaders discuss Afghan crisis tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Sunday announced that the leaders of Group of Seven (seven industrialized countries of the world) will hold a special meeting on Afghanistan on August 24 to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan.

"It is vital that the international community works together to ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis and support the Afghan people to secure the gains of the last 20 years," Johnson tweeted, reports the international media.

The United Kingdom currently occupies the chair of the grouping of wealthy nations comprising Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, and Johnson has been pushing for a meeting for the past week.

Meanwhile, G7 foreign ministers recently called on the international community to be united in responding to Afghan crisis to prevent evermore expansion of this crisis.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Sunday announced that US President Joe Biden will Tuesday meet with the G7 leaders. He said the virtual meeting will occur two months after the group met in person for a summit in Cornwall, England. The meeting is set to include the leaders of the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan.

“The leaders will discuss continuing our close coordination on Afghanistan policy and evacuating our citizens, the brave Afghans who stood with us over the last two decades, and other vulnerable Afghans,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. “They will also discuss plans to provide humanitarian assistance and support for Afghan refugees.”

The international community has questioned Biden about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, hoping to get clarity on some of the most pressing issues, including the difficulties in getting Afghan allies out of the country.

Macron told Biden that Nato had a “moral responsibility” to help Afghan allies leave the country, according to a readout from the Élysée Palace.