Pakistan issues visas to Afghan cricket team: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said that Pakistan issued visas to Afghan cricket team.

In a tweet, he said he hoped and prayed that the Afghan cricket team would bring smiles on the faces of its people. "My sincere prayers and best wishes were with you, he wrote the last line of tweet in Pashto language."

The Pakistan and Afghanistan cricket teams series was scheduled in Sri Lanka which had announced 10-day restrictions on gatherings and others events in the wake of rising cases of corona virus. Resultantly, the series is in jeopardy in Sri Lanka and is expected to be shifted to any other country.