Afghan mother gives birth to baby girl on board US military plane

KABUL: An Afghan mother gave birth to a baby girl on a US military plane after it landed at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, reported Sky News on Sunday.

The woman gave birth at the airbase in Germany after going into labour and experiencing complications on a flight coming from an intermediate staging base in the Middle East.

Air Mobility Command reported on Twitter that the commander of the US military plane, C-17, decided to "descend in altitude to increase air pressure" within the plane which helped "stabilise and save the mother's life".

Upon landing, medical support staff at Ramstein Airbase came aboard and helped deliver the baby in the cargo bay of the aircraft.

Air Mobility Command further wrote, “The baby girl and mother were transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition.” The Twitter post by Air Mobility Command received a number of positive responses. One user wrote, “these people are heroes” while another wrote “Quick thinking from the aircraft commander to descend and increase cabin air pressure!! Glad Mother and baby are both ok!” Currently, evacuation missions by US and British troops are underway following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Since 14 August, about 17,000 people have been evacuated by the US, including 2,500 Americans, the US government said earlier.

The US got the green light from Berlin for some of the evacuees to be directed to Germany, where it has a number of bases. About 1,150 people landed at the Ramstein base on Saturday, from where they are expected to depart for the United States within days, a base spokesman said.