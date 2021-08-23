Two persona allegedly commit suicide

HARIPUR: Two persons, including a teenager, allegedly committed suicide in Haripur, police said here on Sunday.

Police said that the first suicide was reported from village Hasanpur in Ghazi Tehsil where Atif Qamar 18, son of Qamar Zaman, allegedly fired a gunshot at his temple when his father scolded him over smoking. He died instantly, police and eyewitnesses said.

The second suicide was reported in Changi Bandi village. The Serai Saleh police quoted Aurangzeb as saying that his son Hafeez Khan, 32, a married man, was working at a Hattar Industrial Estate-based biscuit manufacturing factory.

On Sunday morning he left home for his duty after breakfast. However, after half an hour some villagers informed him that the body of Hafeez was lying near Mohallah Zareenabad.

The police said that the cause of death was a single gunshot that he had received in the head and a 30 bore pistol was also lying near the body.

The complainant said he or his deceased son had no enmity and according to circumstantial evidence Hafeez committed suicide but the reason was not known.