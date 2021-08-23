Edhi Foundation provides services in Muharram

PESHAWAR: The Edhi Foundation, a national level charity, offered free of cost services to mourners during the 10 days of Muharram.

A press release issued on Sunday said the Edhi Foundation KP chapter, headed by the circle in-charge, Sher Gul Khan, employed 20 big and small vehicles along with 30 volunteers including doctors and paramedical staff members to provide services to the mourners during the Ashura-e-Muharram.

The official said all the vehicles were equipped with first-aid equipment and oxygen cylinders which remained present with the mourning processions from first to the 10th of Muharram. Sher Gul Khan said the Edhi Foundation staff and volunteers had set up special free medical camps on the 9thand 10th of Muharram during the self-flagellation.

He added that as many as 150 injured mourners were provided free medical aid as mobile dispensary remained fully functional during all this time.

The Edhi Foundation KP circle In-charge said the mourners suffering serious injuries were rushed to the Lady Reading Hospital. “Edhi Foundation Chairman Faisal Edhi was personally overseeing all operations,” he added.

Sher Gul Khan said a total of 17 Edhi Foundation vehicles equipped with medical equipment and oxygen cylinders provided services as well to mourners in Kohat, Hangu, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Mardan and Parachinar town of Kurram tribal district.