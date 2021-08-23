Overseas Pakistanis want engg & medical seats restored

MARDAN: Overseas Pakistani on Sunday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to restore the self-finance seats for them in Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and engineering disciplines.

Talking to The News, Engineer Naeem Shamsher, a resident of Jamal Garhi in Mardan and Saeed Khan, a resident of Swat, both presently living in Canada, said that the overseas Pakistanis were concerned that for the first time in Pakistan’s history, foreign MBBS and engineering self-finance seats had been abolished for overseas Pakistanis.

They argued that Prime Minister Imran Khan supported overseas Pakistanis who also backed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and loved Pakistan.

Both added that overseas students apply for their equivalence certificates and about 10 percent or more marks are deducted from them, which they termed an unfair practice. They added that it was difficult for overseas Pakistani students to compete with local students in such a situation.