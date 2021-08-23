Entrance test arranged for admission to UET

PESHAWAR: A total of 8,148 students from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday appeared in the entrance test for admission to the University of Engineering and Technology (UET).

The entrance test for the academic session 2021 was successfully conducted by the Educational Testing and Evaluating Agency (ETEA) simultaneously at Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swat, Malakand, Kohat, and Dear Ismail Khan centres.

The result will be announced today (Monday) and available on ETEA website (www.etea.edu.pk). The same will be displayed on www.enggentrancetest.pk.

Dawood Khan, Secretary for the Higher Education, visited the exam center. He was briefed about the features of the test and allied facilities, including Rescue 1122 services and medical services, especially provided to the candidates.

He lauded the UET Peshawar and ETEA for successfully holding the entrance test at a massive scale in seven centres without any interruption. He also expressed satisfaction at the arrangement for compliance with Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

UET Peshawar Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain said the varsity strictly followed the provincial govt’s guidelines for Covid-19 during the entrance test.

He said all measures including social distancing were maintained while facemasks and sanitizers given to the candidates free of cost. The same practice was followed at all centres.

The vice-chancellor thanked the Higher Education Department for assuring full cooperation under the supervision of Secretary for Higher Education Dawood Khan and appreciated the efforts of Dr Rashid Nawaz, Director Admissions, for the successful execution of the test.

At the Peshawar Centre, a total of 3,401 candidates appeared in the test for admission to the engineering disciplines.

At Abbottabad 1,521 candidates, Swat 540 candidates, Mardan 1,125, Kohat 546 candidates and Malakand 435 candidates, while at Dera Ismail Khan Centre 580 candidates appeared in the test.

Altogether, 7,492 male and 656 female candidates appeared in the test at all centres.

Executive Director, ETEA, Tanzeela Sabahat, Dean, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Prof. Dr. Sahar Noor, Dean Faculty of Electrical Engineering, Prof. Dr. Amjad Ullah, Dean Faculty of Architecture and Allied Sciences Prof. Dr Siraj-ul-Islam, Dr. Misbahullah, Treasurer, UET Peshawar, ETEA Officials, faculty members and administrative staff members of the UET were present on the occasion.