Sanitation worker seeks release of salary

LAKKI MARWAT: A sanitation worker has asked the authorities concerned to help release his pending salaries.

Imran Khan told reporters that he had been working as a sanitation worker in the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) of Lakki Marwat since 2010.

However, he said he had not received his salary. He requested the relevant authorities to release his salary as he was a poor man and had to feed his children.

The worker recalled that before his appointment, he worked on a contractual basis for seven years at a fixed pay.

Imran Khan said that his service book had been issued and he was supposed to receive a Rs17,996 salary per month. He asked the chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to help release his pending salaries.

“I am faced with financial problems,” he said. When contacted, TMO Muhammad Yousaf Khan, said he would look into the matter.