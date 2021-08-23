Newgarden roars to second IndyCar win of season

LOS ANGELES: Josef Newgarden breathed new life into his IndyCar championship points bid on Saturday night, winning the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 for his first victory on an oval race track this season.

The 30-year-old American edged runner up Pato O’Ward by 0.539 of a second, winning a battle of attrition as nine drivers failed to finish the race at the Gateway oval in Madison, Illinois.

He also moved into third place in the season points race and is 22 points back of leader O’Ward. Mexico’s O’Ward leapfrogged into a 10 point lead over second-place Alex Palou, who failed to reach the podium Saturday, finishing 20th. There are three races left in the season.