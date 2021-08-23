Wet outfield delays play in third Test

KINGSTON, Jamaica: Play finally got underway on the third day of the second Test between the West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park on Sunday.

Pakistan resumed their first innings at 212 for four after the entire second day´s play on Saturday was lost due to rain and a sodden outfield.

But damp areas in the region of the bowlers´ run-ups at one side of the playing surface further delayed action on the third morning and forced an early lunch again. West Indies won the first Test by one wicket at the same venue a week earlier.