Klopp not surprised by Elliott’s Burnley ‘mature’ display

LONDON: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said he was not surprised by the “mature” performance delivered by Harvey Elliott in the 2-0 win over Burnley.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who was on loan at Blackburn last season, was handed his first Premier League start by Klopp at Anfield on Saturday.

His eye-catching display included playing a part in the creation of the second goal, scored by Sadio Mane in the 69th minute, having earlier set up a Mohamed Salah effort that was ruled out for offside following a VAR check.

Klopp, whose side took the lead via Diogo Jota’s 18th-minute header, said: “Everybody wants to speak to me about Harvey and I understand absolutely, when an 18-year-old boy plays such a mature game, I can understand that everybody is asking.

“But I was not surprised he played like this. That is exactly how he trained now for six or seven weeks since we are back, since he is back from loan. Yes, it was good.”

Klopp also praised his full-backs Kostas Tsimikas and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who each registered an assist.

“Both full-backs had a really good game. Both spectacular, if you want, with two nice (assists) – Kostas with the cross (headed in by Jota) and Trent with the little cheeky curve ball or whatever for Sadio,” Klopp said. “I think everybody thinks both full-backs played a good game in this situation – that means they were defensively good as well.”