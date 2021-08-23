This refers to the letters ‘Misplaced priorities’ (August 16) by Abdul Majeed and ‘Without public transport’ (August 17) by Zahira Akram. The writers have correctly highlighted the fact that policies in this country are made to serve the affluent class while the underprivileged segment remains ignored. The recent surge in car sales, which is being viewed by the government’s economic team as economic revival, is actually the bane of development. In our country, there is no such thing called car production. We import kits and simply assemble all parts in the assembling plants here. These plants have been set up with investment as low as $10 million, causing a huge burden on the foreign exchange resources. During 2020-21, the import of completely knocked down (CKD) and semi knocked down (SKD) kits for the local assembly of cars totalled at $1.1 billion.

It was in addition to the auto parts imported for the after-sales market. The assembling units have been in existence for nearly six decades now, but there has been no effort to convert them into manufacturing plants to reduce the country’s dependence on imported kits. As a result, Pakistan is help in boosting the auto industry of foreign manufacturers.

The government’s economic team needs to take measures to transform Pakistan into a self-reliant nation.

Arif Majeed

Karachi