Covid situation

Though there has been a slow decline in Covid-19 cases in Pakistan, the number of new cases is still over three thousand a day. The number of daily deaths reported is also over 60 in 24 hours. With nearly 90,000 active cases, still there is no reason for complacency as this is the highest number of currently ill people with the disease since early May. So far, the number of doses administered stands at slightly less than 45 million. With two doses per person this amounts to approximately six percent of the country’s population. In this scenario, there is a need to expedite the process of vaccination across the country. The current pace of administering doses is slow and it will take months before we are able to cover the entire population.

Moreover, there is a need to prepare for a possible surge in the Delta variant. It has been widely observed that compliance with SOPs has declined in the country as you see more and more people not wearing masks, and attending parties and gatherings without any precautions. The rush of people on Independence Day is a case in point when you could see throngs of people gathered at public places. Then there is negligence in public offices and workplaces where workers are not following the SOPs. The same applies to public transport in which there is no more any physical distancing. Since the world is still not out of danger of Covid-19 and its numerous variants, it is of utmost importance that the government and the people take this disease seriously.

Opening of all educational institutions is perhaps too early, as our younger generation is also at risk of this infection. If it must be done, as has been pointed out by educationists who are worried about the loss of school term, strict vaccine and SOP compliance is a must. Finally, it must also be highlighted that the health facilities at hospitals – both private and public – need continued focus on this disease. The availability of oxygen and ventilators must be ensured for any possible surge and the availability of vital drugs must also be ensured. If these important measures are taken, we may hope that by the end of the year the situation will be much better and the disease will be under control. Otherwise, we must brace for more challenges in terms of both health and education, and that may also result in more economic hardships for the people.