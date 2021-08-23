Police appeal to identify man after suspected racial attack

LONDON: Police are appealing for help after a Jewish man in his 60s was assaulted in north London in an alleged racist attack.

The victim was knocked unconscious during the incident and taken to hospital with a broken ankle and facial injuries. The Metropolitan Police have released an image and footage of a man they want to identify and speak to in connection with the incident.

Officers received reports of an assault that happened on Wednesday in Stamford Hill at about 8.30pm. Footage of the incident appeared to show a man in Orthodox Jewish dress being punched by another man.

Officers said they have spoken to the 64 year-old man, who was on his way to his synagogue when he was hit. The Met said the assault is being treated as a hate crime. Police have urged anyone who recognises the man, or who witnessed the assault and has not spoken to police, to come forward.