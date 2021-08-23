Owner of Geronimo praises ‘wonderful’ support

GLOUCESTER: The owner of Geronimo the alpaca has welcomed the support she has received from across the world as she continues the fight to stop her animal being culled by the government.

Helen Macdonald said she had received messages of support from New Zealand, from Malaysia and across Europe.

Supporters have also been camping out at her farm near Wickwar, South Gloucestershire, in case officials from the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) arrive to destroy the alpaca.

Geronimo has twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis and Ms Macdonald believes the tests are returning false positives. The destruction warrant is valid until September 4 and Ms Macdonald wants the government to allow Geronimo to be tested for a third time or let him live to aid research into the disease.

“I’ve heard nothing from Defra, nothing from the ministers, nothing from the chief veterinary officer,” Ms Macdonald told the PA news agency. “The groundswell of support from around the world and everything that everyone is doing gives me hope that Defra will look at this and say they don’t have any data for multiple priming in camelids and take a pause and look at this properly.

Ms Macdonald, a veterinary nurse, praised the assistance she has received from people who have travelled from all over the UK to her farm. “We’ve been soldiering on for four years and to have this support is so wonderful,” she said.

“There’s a movement here now and there’s anger, sadness and outrage about wrongdoing. It’s just growing by the hour. The petition is growing, and the responses are growing. It’s huge and it’s very, very welcome because what we are dealing with is not whether Geronimo has TB but the fact they knowingly misused tests to create a suspicion of disease and to kill him four years ago.

“There’s no science to back up what they’re saying, and we need to move forward in a positive way. Everyone is asking for that now, listen to the electorate and sit down and sort out this properly.”

Ms Macdonald accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Environment Secretary George Eustice and Defra officials of “hiding in plain sight” having heard nothing from any of them. “They’re hiding in plain sight, I’m afraid. We haven’t seen anything of them or heard anything of them,” she said. Ms Macdonald, who imported Geronimo from New Zealand, has received an outpouring of support from the public, with more than 130,000 people signing a petition calling on the Prime Minister to halt the killing.