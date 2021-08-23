New Delhi should respect Afghan sovereignty: Hekmatyar

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Afghan leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar said on Sunday the Indian government should not fight the “Kashmir war” from Afghan soil and that New Delhi should respect the sovereignty of Afghanistan.

Talking to Pakistani media in Kabul, the former prime minister of Afghanistan said New Delhi should focus on its internal issues instead of issuing statements regarding the future of Afghanistan, adding India should also play a positive role for peace in Afghanistan.

Hekmatyar was appreciative of the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for his stance on a peaceful and negotiated settlement of Afghan issue.

In an inclusive interview with Radio Pakistan’s Special Correspondent Bilal Mehsud in Kabul on Sunday, Hekmatyar expressed the belief that formal talks amongst the Afghan groups to form a negotiated government will start after the complete withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan in next few days.

He hoped that there would soon be a government in Kabul, which will be acceptable to the Afghan people and the international community.

Hekmatyar said all stakeholders realise that Afghan political leaders and Taliban should formally sit on the dialogue table to form a new government in Afghanistan. He said informal interactions were taking place in this regard and these contacts would soon convert into formal talks.

Hekmatyar said the Taliban, in their statements, had been saying they did not want to impose an Islamic emirate of their own choice and will prefer to establish a dispensation in consultation with all stakeholders.

Answering a question, he said some “foes of peace” did not want a stable and a strong central government in Afghanistan, adding: “Some hostile agencies of foreign countries are busy instigating the Afghan people to revolt.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan called on Hekmatyar at his office in Kabul on Sunday, as the two sides discussed ongoing talks between Taliban and political groups for the formation of a new government in Afghanistan.