Army captain martyred in IED blast in Gichik

RAWALPINDI: Terrorists targeted a security forces vehicle in the Gichik area of Balochistan with an improvised explosive device (IED) that martyred a captain of the Pakistan Army and wounded two soldiers on Sunday.

The security forces vehicle was struck by an IED planted by terrorists in the Tobo, Gichik area of Balochistan, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The martyred officer was identified as Captain Kashif, who embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) while two soldiers got injured. The wounded soldiers were evacuated to a medical facility in Khuzdar, ISPR added.

Information minister Fawad Chaudhry condemned the IED blast and said such cowardly acts cannot dampen the spirits of the nation. The nation stands by the security forces in the war on terror, he said, adding their sacrifices would not go in vain.

In North Waziristan, security forces killed a terrorist while conducting an intelligence based operation (IBO) on the reported presence of terrorists in the Boya area of the district, the ISPR said in a separate press statement.

During an exchange of fire, the terrorist was killed, and weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the dead terrorist.

It added the search of the area was under way to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.