Minister assures envoy of beefed up security for Chinese

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday assured Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong that the government would beef up security of Chinese citizens and companies operating in Pakistan.

He made the remarks during a meeting with the Chinese ambassador, who called on him in Islamabad today (Sunday), according to state-run Radio Pakistan. Rashid told him the government was working on a joint strategy in that regard.

The minister promised the envoy that “we will not allow terrorists to take hostage the mutual cooperation and development of Pakistan and China”. Speaking on the occasion, Nong called for security protocols for Chinese citizens and companies should be tightened.

The meeting comes after a suicide attack targeted a bus carrying Chinese citizens in Gwadar, leaving two local children dead and one Chinese person wounded. A day earlier, China called for a thorough investigation into the attack and punishment for its perpetrators.

Rashid also spoke about Afghanistan with the Chinese ambassador. He said peace and stability in Afghanistan is vital for regional and world peace. He told him Pakistan was playing its role for peace and stability in Afghanistan. Sheikh Rashid said the Ministry of Interior is providing every possible facilitation to the people willing to leave Afghanistan.