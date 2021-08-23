HEC calls for research proposals under Local Challenge Fund 2021

Islamabad : The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has called for Research Proposals from the faculty members of higher educational institutions under its programme Local Challenge Fund 2021.

According to the official sources, HEC has invited faculty members of public and private sector universities/degree awarding institutions to submit research proposals that can help address local issues.

While sharing key features of Local Challenge Fund (LCF) 2021, the sources said that it is a key element of the Higher Education Development in Pakistan Project (HEDP) supported by the World Bank and implemented by HEC.

LCF, the official sources said, is anticipated to support research projects that address locally relevant socio-economic issues and may also address topics associated with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

For LCF research priority areas, the faculties are referred to the HEC Research Priority List available on: https://hec.gov.pk/site/PRA and the priority areas under SDGs available on: https://www.sdgpakistan.pk/web/sdgs.

The LCF awards will be selected competitively, using a merit-based, independent, transparent evaluation and selection process based on international standards, they added.

The amount of funding for LCF awards is Rs65 million for a maximum project duration of two years. In exceptional cases, budgets may go up to Rs113 million.