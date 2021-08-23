Monitoring enhanced after harassment of female visitor at walking trail

Islamabad : The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has enhanced monitoring and patrolling at the walking trails after a recent incident of harassment of a female trekker by some culprits.

According to the details, the IWMB has asked the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration to help monitor and patrol the areas surrounding the walking trails to keep a vigil on the unlawful elements.

It is pertinent to mention here that many female visitors at the walking trails are now seen carrying sticks to protect themselves from wildlife animals and criminal elements that hide in thick forest and wait for an opportunity to harass them.

The IWMB has already reported an incident in which a culprit tried to drag a 10-year-old girl into the forest at Trail III and now he is facing trial in the court.

It has already asked the visitors to move in groups at the walking trails to ensure their security. At the same time, the IWMB is taking all possible measures for the safety of the visitors in coordination with all the relevant authorities.

An official said the IWMB is in touch with the local people living in the nearby villages and it would also seek help from them to ensure the security of the visitors.

“The different committees comprising local people and officials from the concerned departments will soon be formed to protect the forest area from the fire incidents and enhance monitoring in the national park to provide a secure environment to the visitors,” the official said.