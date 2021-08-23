CDA directed to digitise record by September 30

Islamabad : The Federal Ombudsman, Syed Tahir Shahbaz has directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to digitise its record by 30th of next month.

He asked the CDA to provide an access road to the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Bhara Kahu Scheme on priority basis. The Ombudsman while chairing a meeting to review projects of CDA, also asked the Chairman CDA to take strict measures and ensure completion of all codal formalities of the Regulators including CDA or any other authority before starting any new project or housing scheme in Islamabad by anybody either by the government or the private sector.

CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed gave a detailed briefing to the Federal Ombudsman on the ongoing projects in Islamabad. He said that more than 2000 flats are under construction in the I-15 sector and Cat-I flats have been completed whereas flats of Cat-II are under construction and 70% of work of parks and other facilities have been completed. He said that possession of these flats would be started in December this year. He further said that the work in Sectors C-15, E-12, and I-12 is underway and its possession would be started very soon.

He said that work on Margalla highway has been started which would connect the G.T. Road and M-1. He also said that work on IJP road and Bhara Kahu bye-pass have been started on a speedy basis. He said that the work on Rawal Dam Chowk interchange and 7th Avenue interchange has been started and the PWD interchange is near completion which would be opened for the public very soon.

The CDA chairman informed that unnecessary committees in CDA including Fraudulent Committee and Scrutiny Committee are being abolished and the entire system of CDA is being simplified so that the public could facilitate in a befitting manner. He said that the One Window Facilitation Desk has been established in G-7 where all facilities would be provided in a shortest possible time through one process, as the entire record of CDA is being computerized on war footings. He also stated that under the direction of Federal Ombudsman, maintenance work in Parks of Islamabad has almost been completed.

The Federal Ombudsman asked the CDA chairman to ensure digitisation of CDA record by 30th September this year, who ensured its completion on the given date. The Ombudsman also asked to resolve issues of other private sectors e.g. Jinnah Town and Ghauri Town because a number of complaints have been daily received by the public regarding these towns. The Federal Ombudsman asked to submit a complete written report on the entire projects of CDA.