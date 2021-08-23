Twin cities log four more deaths, 522 new cases

Islamabad : As many as four deaths have been reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the last 24 hours along with reporting of 522 new patients that has taken the total number of patients so far confirmed positive from the region to 126,641.

It is important to mention here that a total of 1,929 patients belonging to ICT and Rawalpindi district have lost their lives due to the illness since the advent of coronavirus in Pakistan.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, over 1.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to the population in the federal capital which means that 61 per cent of the total eligible population in ICT has been partially or fully vaccinated. We are aiming to make ICT fully vaccinated as soon as possible, he said.

It is alarming that the positivity rate of COVID-19 being recorded in Rawalpindi has been well over 10 per cent for the last two to three weeks while in the last 24 hours, it has turned out to be 11.28 per cent.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that in the last 24 hours, as many as 321 new patients were reported from ICT while from Rawalpindi district, a total of 201 new patients were diagnosed with the infection. Out of four deaths reported due to COVID-19 from the region in the last 24 hours, three were from ICT.

The virus claimed one life from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours that took the death toll to 1078. To date, a total of 30611 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district of which 27,699 have already achieved a cure.

On Sunday, 119 confirmed patients of coronavirus illness were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while some 1715 confirmed patients were in home isolation.

Meanwhile, the death of three more patients from ICT in the last 24 hours took the death toll from the federal capital to 851 and confirmation of 321 more patients positive for COVID-19 took the tally to 96,030 from the federal capital.

To date, 89,703 patients have recovered from the disease in the federal capital while on Sunday, a total of 5,476 active cases of COVID-19 were there in ICT.