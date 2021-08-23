The Minar-e-Pakistan incident has exposed the ugly side of our society. We should be ashamed of the fact that in our country women have to deal with harassment and abuse. It is shocking to learn that a woman was harassed by 400 men. One thinks that punishing the culprits will not put an end to this inappropriate behaviour of men towards women. We will have to change our teaching methods; we need to teach boys and men to respect women. In our society, unfortunately, women are seen as objects that can easily be controlled by men. They are seen as someone whose place is inside a house. If they need to step outside their houses, they should be protected by male members of the family. Our prime minister has also given contradictory statements on rising rape cases in the country. Also, in our country, only religious clerics are seen as the highest authority for preaching Islam. These clerics, who are part of patriarchal society, never speak for women’s rights. This is why incidents of assault on women are not surprising any more. We need a course correction to put an end to such incidents.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Bannu