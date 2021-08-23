There are many Pakistanis who are vaccine hesitant; some people have the wait-and-see attitude and can be convinced, and some are not willing to be convinced at all. This is an attempt to encourage those who are willing to change their minds about their refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19. In a study published earlier this year, co-authored by a researcher from Shaukat Khanum Hospital, it was concluded that Covid-19 may increase the risk of developing lung cancer. It suggested that SARS-CoV-2 might trigger a microenvironment in lungs that could facilitate growth of cancerous tumours. The study warned that the situation could be especially concerning for patients who were already genetically predisposed to developing lung cancer or were exposed to other risk factors such as smoking. A Covid-19 infection could further exacerbate the situation.

The authors advised that patients who have recovered from Covid-19 should be vigilant and pay attention to symptoms of lung cancer. Unfortunately, there are no symptoms of lung cancer in early stages usually, but there are certain common symptoms that appear when the disease progresses. Why should anyone risk death – or cancer – by not choosing to get vaccinated? Vaccines protect against severe diseases that can be caused by Covid-19, reducing injury to lungs, which lowers chances of lung cancer.

Mariam Khan

Lahore