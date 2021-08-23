Merkel struggles to reassure Ukraine

Kiev: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday that the soon-to-be completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline carrying Russian gas to Europe was "a dangerous geopolitical weapon".

The comments came as the two leaders met in Kiev for a last time ahead of Merkel leaving office after 16 years in power next month and days after she held final talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Bypassing Ukraine and depriving the Western ally of essential gas transit fees Kiev estimates to be at least $1.5 billion per year, Nord Stream 2 is set to double Russian natural gas shipments to Germany, Europe’s largest economy.

Kiev fiercely opposes the pipeline, arguing that it will increase Europe’s energy dependence on Russia and Moscow’s geopolitical clout. "We view this project exclusively through the prism of security and consider it a dangerous geopolitical weapon of the Kremlin," Zelensky said during a joint press conference with Merkel.