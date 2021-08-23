Musical legend Josephine Baker to enter France’s Pantheon

Paris: The remains of Josephine Baker, a famed French-American dancer, singer and actress who also fought in the French resistance during WWII, will be moved to the Pantheon mausoleum in November, an aide to President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.

It will make Baker, who was born in Missouri in 1906 and buried in Monaco in 1975, the first Black woman to be laid to rest in the hallowed Parisian monument. A group including one of Baker’s sons campaigning for her induction met with Macron on July 21, Jennifer Guesdon, one of the members, told AFP. "When the president said yes, (it was a) great joy," she said.

"It’s a yes!" Macron said after the July meeting, Le Parisien newspaper reported on Sunday. An aide to Macron confirmed to AFP that the ceremony will take place on November 30. "Pantheonisation is built over a long period of time," the aide said. The Baker family have been requesting her induction since 2013, with a petition gathering some 38,000 signatures.