Britain records another 32,253 coronavirus cases

LONDON: Another 32,253 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,492,906, according to official figures released on Sunday.

The country also reported another 49 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 131,640. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test. The UK Health Security Agency will launch a new national surveillance program next week, which will offer antibody testing to adults in Britain who test positive.

The aim is to help improve the health authorities' understanding of immunity against Covid-19 from vaccination and infection, according to a statement from Britain's Department of Health and Social Care.