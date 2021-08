Kano, Nigeria: Gunmen who kidnapped more than 100 students from a high school in northwestern Nigeria have released 15 more of the hostages after collecting ransom, a representative of the families said on Sunday.

Scores of assailants stormed Bethel Baptist High School on July 5 on the outskirts of Kaduna, the capital of Kaduna State, abducting 121 students who were sleeping in their dorms.