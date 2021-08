LAHORE:An annual Majlis will be held at Imambargah Atiya Ahle Bait, Mohallah Shia Kashmirian, Mochi Gate on Muharram 19 after Maghrib prayer. According to organiser Mir Muhammad Qasim, Allama Muhammad Asghar and Allama Mubashir Hassan Mirza will address the Majlis. After the Majlis, a Shabih-e-Zuljinah will be taken out.