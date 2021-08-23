Directive to intensify anti-dengue activities

LAHORE:Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Sara Aslam reviewed the current situation of dengue in the province and directed the department to intensify the dengue prevention activities across Punjab.

She also appealed to the people to take special care of cleanliness and no garbage should be dumped in open places. She said that monsoon rains had started, therefore, precautionary measures against dengue were more important. The people should be more responsible in prevention from dengue during monsoon. Particularly rainwater should not accumulate in the residential areas. Sara Aslam said that during the last 24 hours, only one new case of dengue was reported in Punjab province. Currently one confirmed patient is under treatment in Rawalpindi District Headquarters Hospital. During this year, a total of 80 confirmed cases of dengue were reported from all the hospitals all over Punjab and out of all confirmed patients, 38 patients were reported from Lahore. Three patients are under treatment across Punjab, out of whom, two are admitted in the hospitals of Lahore. In the last 24 hours, 85,555 outdoor locations were checked across Punjab while 398,131 indoor locations were checked, while larvae were destroyed at 1,589 places. In Lahore, 10,042 outdoor places were checked for dengue larvae. Around 68,524 indoor locations were checked and 1,130 positive containers were destroyed. In this regard, Health Secretary Sarah Aslam said that precautionary measures against dengue should also be taken besides taking precautionary measures against coronavirus. She asked the people that they should not allow storage of water at indoor and outdoor places. She said hygiene could prevent dengue mosquito breeding.