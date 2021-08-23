Overcharging on perishable items continues

LAHORE:Despite the district management claims and “action” taken against the price list violators alongside announcements on social media platforms to show the “performance” to high-ups, the issue of overcharging and price list violations by the shopkeepers, grocery stores and vendors continued.

Even the big grocery stores in the City kept on openly overcharging on the products where the retail price was printed by the companies. These store owners are daring enough to ask the consumer to register a complaint and give their name along with store name and location. Since, they are aware that the ongoing drive against the price violation could not change anything expect imposing fine of Rs5,000 to Rs10,000 which they would happily pay.

This week again mainly increasing trend was witnessed in the prices of almost all perishable alongside chicken meat. The price of chicken live bird was increased by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs154 per kg, while it sold at Rs160 to 180 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs29 per kg, fixed at Rs223 per kg, and sold Rs230 to 320 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs55 to 58 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, B-Grade Rs50 to 53 per kg sold at Rs70 per kg, potato sugar-free A-grade was unchanged at Rs35 to 38 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg, B-grade at Rs32 to 35 per kg, mixed sold at Rs50 to 55 per kg, potato white gained by Re one per kg, fixed Rs24 to 26 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg. The price of onion A-grade was reduced by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 43 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs37 to 40 per kg, and C-grade at Rs32 to 35 per kg, B and C mixed sold at sold at Rs50 to 55 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was declined by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs60 to 63 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs53 to 56 per kg, and C-grade at Rs50 to 52 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs80 per kg. The price of garlic local was increased by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs135 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs180 to 200 per kg, garlic Chinese price fixed at Rs250 to 260 per kg, sold at Rs300 to 320 per kg, Garlic Harnai was unchanged at Rs220 to 225 per kg, sold at Rs280 per kg. Ginger Chinese was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs325 to 335 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Cucumber farm was unchanged at Rs60 to 62 sold at Rs70 to 80 per kg. Brinjal price was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs65 to 67 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category was gained by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs80 to 85 per dozen, sold at Rs150 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs48 to 50 per dozen, sold at Rs80 to 100 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs38 to 40 per dozen, sold at Rs50 to 70 per dozen. Peach A-grade was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs165 to 170 per kg, sold at Rs220 to 250 per kg, B-grade was fixed at Rs80 to 85 per kg and sold at Rs120 to 150 per kg.

Mangoes of different varieties were fixed at Rs47 to 155 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 400 per kg. Grapes Sundarkhnai price was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs210 to 220 per kg, sold at Rs280 to 300 per kg, grapes gola was fixed at Rs140 to 145 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 220 per kg, grapes black price was fixed at Rs190 to 195 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg.