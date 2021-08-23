TikToker assault case: 26 more accused arrested

LAHORE:Police teams carried out raids in three districts last night and arrested 26 more persons for their involvement in an assault on a female TikToker in Greater Iqbal Park on August 14.

Police have so far interrogated 407 suspects in connection with the tragic incident. Ninety-two accused are still in police custody while the rest have been released. At least 40 accused have been sent to jail for identification parade while another 30 will be sent to jail today.

The accused are being traced through geo-fencing, NADRA records, CCTV footage and other evidence. The inspector general of police Punjab directed the officers concerned to intensify efforts to identify the remaining accused and arrest them as soon as possible. He said that the best possible steps were being taken to ensure safety to women and strict legal action would be taken against the perpetrators of harassment, violence and abuse against women in all cases. He said if the public had any information about any such incident, immediately inform police. He said that Punjab Police would spare no effort in taking action against the culprits.

Body found: Body of an unidentified man was recovered from the sidewalk near Ayub Chowk, Nawab Town on Sunday. The man, yet to be identified, was an addict and died due to drug overdose. Edhi volunteers removed the body to the morgue.