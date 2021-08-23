Two held for filling poisonous gas in colleague’s body

LAHORE:Baghbanpura police arrested two persons for filling poisonous gas in the body of their colleague Noman in a private factory.

The accused were identified as Haider and Imtiaz. Raids are being carried out to arrest the third culprit Ahmed. A case of attempted murder has been registered against the accused on the complaint of the victim’s father Shahid.

Man held: Ghaziabad police arrested a man for harassing and torturing his two female relatives. The accused Usman harassed and tortured his sister-in-law and her mother. Police have registered a case against the accused.

body found from Ravi: A 40-year old man was shot dead and his body was thrown into the River Ravi on Sunday. The body, yet to be identified, bore marks of bullet on the body. The body seemed to be three days old and could not be identified. Police shifted the body to the morgue.