Disparity allowance: Teachers body to stage protest on 26th

LAHORE:Following massive social media campaign for the provision of Disparity Allowance for public sector universities of Punjab, Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Punjab has announced holding on-campus protest against the government on August 26.

In a press release issued on Sunday, FAPUASA Punjab general secretary Dr Ahtisham Ali said that on Saturday, more than 5.1K tweets in four hours and outreach of 151.3K had been tweeted with hashtag #DisparityAllowanceForUnisOfPunjab which was an exception.

He said the objective of the campaign was to resist the intentions of the authorities concerned to deprive the universities’ employees of the allowance. He said that despite all the peaceful protests by the universities' faculty and staff, the government did not listen to the rightful demand. “Therefore, we are compelled to record our protest on roads,” he said and added FAPUASA Punjab was now prepared for a mega protest, to be held at the Punjab University (New Campus), on August 26. He added all the teaching faculty, officers and non-teaching staff of all the public sector universities of Punjab will attend the protest demonstration.