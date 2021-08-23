22 more die from corona

LAHORE:Around 22 more patients died from COVID-19 while 1,286 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Sunday, death toll due to the pandemic reached 11,525 while total cases were recorded 379,575 and recoveries 344,847 in the province.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 23,203 patients are under treatment in different hospitals and 1,005 patients recovered during the last 24 hours. The health department conducted 20,220 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 6.59 million so far.

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours 446,994 citizens had been vaccinated in 662 centres and a total number of vaccinated people reached 24,990,154 in the province. The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. Meanwhile, with the special efforts of the Punjab P&SH secretary, vaccination campaign is successfully moving towards its goals in Punjab. Special SOPs have been issued for various sectors in view of the growing situation with regard to corona across the province, said Health Secretary Sara Aslam. She said rapid increase in the number of corona cases in Punjab was a matter of concern. She said all the people aged more than 18 years should immediately vaccinate themselves.