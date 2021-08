PHNOM PENH: Young people living in Cambodia are among those most at risk of the impacts of climate change, threatening their health, education, and protection, the Unicef in Cambodia said in a press statement on Sunday.

Citing the first Unicef global report on "The Climate Crisis Is a Child Rights Crisis: Introducing the Children's Climate Risk Index", the statement said Cambodian children ranked the world's 46th most vulnerable among 163 countries and regions.