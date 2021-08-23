Kabul: Afghans aboard a convoy of buses that was given a Taliban escort to Kabul’s airport spoke on Sunday of the heartbreak of driving past huge crowds desperate to join them.

Tens of thousands of people are gathered around the airport north of the capital in the hope of getting a flight out of the country as an evacuation run by the US military continues in chaos. People have been crushed to death in the melee, while images of a family handing a child over a wall to a soldier -- and of young men clinging to the side of a military plane as it rolled down the runway for takeoff -- have shocked the world.

A journalist aboard the convoy that left a downtown hotel early on Sunday told AFP a huge crowd was camped at an intersection close to the airport -- many sleeping in the open. Families hoping for a miracle escape were crowded between the barbed-wire boundaries of an unofficial no man’s land separating Taliban from US troops and the remnants of an Afghan special forces brigade helping them.

"As soon as they saw our convoy they got up and ran towards the buses," he said. "They were showing us their passports or other documents... One man came to my window with wife and child and waved his passport saying ‘I have a British visa, but can’t get in. Please let us on the bus’."

There have been alleged reports of the Taliban stopping Afghans trying to flee, but the reporter said his convoy passed largely without incident. "The didn’t care about us," he said. The United States -- and other nations -- had plans to offer sanctuary this year to tens of thousands of Afghans following Washington’s decision to withdraw all its troops from the country.

Those offered the chance of a new life abroad mostly included Afghans who had worked for foreign forces during the 20-year occupation that followed the ousting of the Taliban in the wake of the September 11 attacks.

But those plans were thrown into disarray by the Taliban’s devastating rout of Afghan forces, and their return to power last weekend. "Everybody had a reason to leave," the journalist on the convoy said.