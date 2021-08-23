MQM forms body to promote sporting activities

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) coordination committee has approved the forming of a new department for the promotion of sporting activities, the party announced on Saturday.

“The main purpose of the department will be to help the country’s youth move towards sports and healthy activities,” read the statement issued by the party. The department’s responsibilities will include organising sporting competitions that will help the country’s sports grow as well as find new athletes for global competitions. The MQM-P has also formed a 17-member committee to run the department, with Asif Ali Khan and Nayyar Ali Raza in charge.