Another 22 lives lost to Covid in Sindh, 1,118 new cases emerge

As many as 22 more patients of Covid-19 died during the previous 24 hours in Sindh, lifting the death toll in the province to 6,612. In the meantime, 1,118 new cases of the viral disease were detected after 13,946 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday in his daily report on the Covid-19 situation in the province. He said that with 6,612 deaths so far, the Covid-19 fatality rate in Sindh was 1.6 per cent.

He explained that the diagnosis of 1,118 new cases through 13,946 samples constituted an 8 per cent current detection rate. So far 5,392,813 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in the province, against which 420,911 patients diagnosed, of whom 87 per cent (366,475 patients) had recovered, including 740 during the previous 24 hours, he added.

Shah said there were currently 47,824 patients infected by the novel coronavirus in Sindh, of whom 46,193 were in home isolation, 35 at isolation centres and 1,224 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 1,094 patients was stated to be critical and 85 of them had been shifted onto ventilators.

According to the CM, of the 1,118 new cases, 525 were detected in Karachi, including 180 in District East, 92 in District Malir, 80 in District Central, 73 in District South, 64 in District Korangi and 36 in District West.

In the other districts of Sindh, Hyderabad had 280 new cases, Badin 46, Sanghar 35, Matiari and Shaheed Benazirabad 30 each, Tharparkar 24, Jamshoro 23, Tando Allahyar 20, Naushehro Feroz 19, Dadu and Umerkot 16 each, Tando Muhammad Khan 10, Mirpurkhas six, Sukkur five, Ghotki, Thatta and Shikarpur three each, and Khairpur and Larkana had two new cases each.

Sharing the vaccination data, the CM said a total of 9,964,358 vaccine doses had been administered in Sindh up till August 20. He added that during the last 24 hours, 133,983 persons were inoculated in the province. He explained that 29.48 per cent of the vaccine-eligible population in the province had been administered some or other anti-Covid vaccine.

Shah urged the people of Sindh to follow the standard operating procedures for the pandemic issued by the government in order to save themselves and others from contracting the viral disease.