UN women hopes $40b will accelerate gender equality

UNITED NATIONS: The outgoing head of the UN women’s agency is hoping that in five years the $40 billion recently pledged to promote gender equality will lead to many more women in leadership positions, a reduction of violence against women, and the more than 40 million women who fell into extreme poverty because of the pandemic — and more — escape the poverty trap.

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka said in an interview before stepping down this week as executive director of UN Women after eight years that the pledges by world leaders, the private sector, philanthropists, and organizations at the Generation Equality Forum in Paris that ended in July represent a historic and positive shift to broad-based investment in a wide range of women’s issues.

She said one of the major challenges she faced was “not having adequate resources equal to the size of the problem,” and realizing that governments alone could not solve the problem. So bringing together a much broader representation of society, those “who can put money on the table,” and getting them to invest in gender equality was significant progress, she said.

At the Paris forum, UN Women said governments and public sector institutions made $21 billion in commitments to gender equality programs, the private sector made $13 billion, philanthropies $4.5 billion, and organizations $1.3 billion. In addition, 440 civil society organizations and 94 youth-led organizations made policy and program commitments, the UN agency said.

Mlambo-Ngcuka stressed that the money doesn’t go to UN Women. “It goes to the women and girls of the world, but it goes to the issues that we have pointed out to governments and other stakeholders as the critical issues that are impacting on women,” she said.

All the governments, companies, organizations and others who pledged money have to now work themselves and implement the women’s agenda, wherever they are.

Mlambo-Ngcuka said the three issues that got the most money were combating gender-based violence, promoting women’s leadership and supporting the feminist movement. Ensuring women’s sexual and reproductive health and rights got support though “not as much as we wanted,” she said, and funders also gave money to grassroots organizations.

But she said much more funding is needed to tackle the impact of climate change on women, which the UN agency will be calling for at the November climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

In addition, Mlambo-Ngcuka said, groups of countries got together and put money on the table to advance new issues including unpaid care and how to reduce and redistribute the burden, promoting “gender responsive policing” not only to focus on bringing perpetrators to justice but to prevent crimes from happening, and promoting women’s access to digital finance.