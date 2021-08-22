14 arrested in Assam for supporting Taliban on social media

GUWAHATI: Fourteen people have been arrested from 11 districts of Assam for allegedly putting up posts on social media and supporting the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and their return to power after 20 years, officials have said.

“A total of 14 people have been arrested so far in 11 districts of Assam, which includes one MBBS student of Hailakandi, studying in Tezpur Medical college, and two others,” a senior police official added.

“While some directly supported Taliban, some of them criticised India and the national media for not supporting Taliban. This could create communal tensions,” he further said.

Those arrested were caught on the radar of the Assam Police’s Cyber Cell that keeps constant vigil on social media networks; sources have said.

The Special Branch (SB) of Assam police is overseeing the operation. Deputy Inspector General Violet Baruah said the Assam Police is taking stern legal action against pro-Taliban comments on social media that are harmful to national security.