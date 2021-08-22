Imran should take charge of NAB, FIA: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: PMLN Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan should officially take charge as the NAB chairman and DG FIA because in essence he's already acting as the head of these institutions to persecute his political opponents.

In a statement, Marriyum challenged Imran to fulfill his wishes once and for all by taking up these positions and doing everything in his power and beyond to dig up a dime of corruption from the Rs3.3 trillion worth of development projects.

Imran should sit his ministers, advisors, agents, touts and rented mouthpieces and investigate all he can to find a dime of corruption in these projects, she added.

She said Shehbaz Sharif saved Rs1,000 billion in these projects. She mocked Imran Khan saying he was so scared of Shehbaz that he could not even face criticism over the long list of failures and sent Shehbaz another NAB notice.

How much money did Imran make by shutting down Chiniot iron ore project and corruption in Islamabad circular road project? How much money did Imran make from the Rs126 billion in sugar scandal? Those who hide billions in 28 secret and illegal foreign funding accounts do not know how to serve the people. They cannot comprehend how thousands of billions of public money were saved.

The country has been buried under the load of incompetence of this imposed government that was caught red-handed in sugar, flour, medicines, electricity, medicines, petrol and LNG corruption, she added.