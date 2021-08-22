NCOC allows vaccinated Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday, in view of the upcoming death anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji in the month of September, allowed vaccinated Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur under strict COVID-19 protocols. The NCOC meeting discussed the movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims through Kartarpur corridor. The forum was briefed that during the outbreak of the pandemic, India remained on the list of Category C countries from May 22 to 12 August 2021, where necessary movement was allowed through special permission, including Sikh pilgrims. The forum decided in this regard that it would be ensured that only fully vaccinated persons (who have vaccination certificate) would be allowed to enter Pakistan.