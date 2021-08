MULTAN: The city district administration sealed shops and shopping plazas and imposed heavy fine on shopkeepers after finding them violating the lockdown orders on Saturday, officials said. Assistant Commissioner City Khwaja Umair Mehmood led special teams, which sealed 17 shops and two shopping malls over violation of the lockdown orders. The administration imposed Rs100,000 fine on the violators. There is complete lockdown in the district for two days a week, he added.