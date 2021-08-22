PDMA issue: PPP to stand with journalists for democratic rights

ISLAMABAD: The PPP while rejecting the proposed Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority (PMDA) said the cruel censorship through PDMA is a dictatorial mindset move and the party stands with courageous journalists in the struggle for democratic rights.

“It was clear that the purpose of controlling the media was to cover up the corruption of the ruling PTI and its financiers,” said PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari while rejecting the proposed PDMA.

Bukhari said the argument of serious circles is correct that if the conscience of the rulers is clear then why they fear criticism. “The rulers do not have the courage to listen to the truth,” he added.

He said even the masters of the rulers have failed to stop the voices of truth through black laws and they will not be able to succeed in the tactics and pressure tactics. He further said the rulers will not succeed in the fascist tactics in the name of PMDA. “The stains of corruption and incompetence cannot be washed away by sanctions,” he added.